Giant flowers have popped up along Sixth Avenue, and just in time for spring. "Grown Up Flowers" is a multi-site installation that visualizes flowers many times more than their normal size. From May until July, passersby can view inflatable flowers that are 27 to 30 feet high. There are six flowers along Avenue of the Americas, each with its own name and personality. The installations were created by PLAYLAB, INC. and hosted by the Avenue of the Americas Association to brighten up the streets. Check out just how big these flowers are below.