An 11,000-square-foot West Village penthouse where Robert DeNiro lived for several years is on the market, according to reports. The Academy Award-winning actor reportedly lived in the "mansion in the sky" after he was forced from another apartment on Central Park West following a fire there in 2012, according to Curbed. The penthouse was first listed in 2012 as a $80,000 per month rental before appearing again for $39.8 million in 2015. It was then listed for $25.5 million and is now up for sale for $22.995 million, Curbed reports. See the full listing from Dolly Lenz Real Estate here.