New York Islanders

MTA adding LIRR service for Islanders playoff games at UBS Arena

By Brad Luck

Getty Images

The MTA said it will be adding additional Long Island Rail Road service for the New York Islanders home playoff games at UBS Arena Thursday and Saturday.

Going to the game, the LIRR will add the Elmont-UBS Arena stop to three trains (1584, 1586, 1676) that do not normally stop there. Twenty-nine other trains are already scheduled to stop at Elmont on their normal routes on the Ronkonkoma, Hempstead and Port Jefferson branches.

The LIRR will add four extra trains after the game to get fans home, including three extra eastbound trains to Ronkonkoma and one extra westbound train to Penn Station.

The Islanders game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New York IslandersLIRRUBS Arena
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us