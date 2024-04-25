MTA adding LIRR service for Islanders playoff games at UBS Arena

The MTA said it will be adding additional Long Island Rail Road service for the New York Islanders home playoff games at UBS Arena Thursday and Saturday.

Going to the game, the LIRR will add the Elmont-UBS Arena stop to three trains (1584, 1586, 1676) that do not normally stop there. Twenty-nine other trains are already scheduled to stop at Elmont on their normal routes on the Ronkonkoma, Hempstead and Port Jefferson branches.

The LIRR will add four extra trains after the game to get fans home, including three extra eastbound trains to Ronkonkoma and one extra westbound train to Penn Station.

The Islanders game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m.