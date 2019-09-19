What to Know Rikers inmate has been indicted for attempted rape and sexual abuse charges for attacking a correction officer and four inmates

The inmate allegedly attacked the four other inmates in the middle of the night while they were sleeping

Second correction officer rushed to pull inmate away from female officer during attack, authorities say

A Rikers Island inmate has been indicted for allegedly trying to rape a correction officer after sexually abusing four inmates as they slept, the Bronx district attorney's office said.

Back in August, Rich allegedly sexually abused four inmates without their consent in the Otis Bantum Correction Center, a dormitory-style housing area of the jail, according to the DA. In the middle of the night, Rich "touched [the four inmates] with his genitals as he masturbated," the Bronx DA said last week.

The incidents happened while the four other inmates were asleep.

Roughly four hours before, Rich allegedly attacked a female correction officer after walking out of the shower naked, the DA said. He allegedly tried pulling the officer's pants down to rape her during a struggle, according to the report. A second officer entered the struggle and helped remove the inmate.

"Safety in Rikers Island is a priority. We will not tolerate violence or sexual assault against Correction Officers, inmates or anyone else who has to be in the jail," DA Darcel D. Clark said in a statement released on Sept. 10.

Rich was arraigned in court on Sept. 10 and is due back in court at the end of November. Information on his attorney wasn't immediately clear.