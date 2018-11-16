Officials told commuters to avoid the roads and use mass transit, however, the rails weren't much better either. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

The tri-state saw its first snowfall of the season Thursday, stranding commuters at train and bus stations and crippling traffic on the road, and now angry travelers and even elected officials are starting to point the finger on who is to blame for such a mess at the height of the evening rush that took some more than six hours to get to where they were going.

Thursday’s storm was the snowiest in November in 80 years, Storm Team 4 says, and dropped 8 inches of the white stuff in Central Park, more in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut and even more than a foot in places in Orange County. However, the evening commute turned into a nightmare for hundreds of thousands people trying to make it home.

Traffic all across the region was brought to a crawl, while it was completely paralyzed it in some spots. Downed trees throughout the city caused traffic gridlocks and the Port Authority Bus Terminal had to be partially shut down due to overcrowding. The terminal had become an immovable block of wall-to-wall commuters all gazing up at the schedule board. Lines of people waited to get into the terminal as officials urged them to take trains or ferries.

Check the latest traffic and transit advisories here.

Newark's Penn Station was also a nightmare for many, with riders packed wall-to-wall and the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit also had system wide delays.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, (D-NY), called it “unacceptable.”

“Transportation and transit are the lifeblood of our city. 3 inches of snow have crippled #NYC,” he tweeted. Moms are stranded with their kids, people are running out of gas. We demand answers.”

Frustrated commuters took to NBC 4 New York's Facebook to complain about the "chaos," with some even calling on Mayor de Blasio to "step down."

"Mayor Bill de Blasio step down," one person said. "You are a disgrace to this city and a complete incompetent. The chaos that happened today is completely unacceptable. Clearly you were unprepared and for that you should lose your job."

"It wasn't a snow storm it was a lack of preparation," another comment read.

De Blasio responded on Twitter saying, "first storm hit hard and right at rush hour, downing trees and causing delays. @NYCSanitation plows and salt spreaders are making progress as traffic eases. They’ll be out all night to get roads clear before the AM commute."

A multi-vehicle accident on the George Washington Bridge added to the already traffic nightmares. After sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, people bailed out of vehicles and started trekking over the bridge and snow-covered ramp back to Manhattan, filing toward the 178th Street exit.

De Blasio's spokesperson, Eric Phillips, said the early storm meant that MTA didn't have snow chains on its buses. He said many of them had to pull over, "further clogging streets."

The city's sanitation department says it had nearly 700 salt spreaders pre-deployed around the city by noontime, but the "afternoon snowfall was much heavier than had been forecast by all weather outlets requiring that we deploy plows," according to spokesman Vito Turso.

"Complicating issues was the fact that several bridges were closed, and traffic, particularly in the Bronx, upper Manhattan and on Staten Island, came to a halt with our snow clearing equipment stuck within," said Turso.

The sanitation department says more than 1,000 pieces of equipment will work through the night to clear all roadways for the morning's rush hour. Alternate side parking is suspended Friday.

In New Jersey, the Bayonne Bridge was shut down for hours, all the major tunnels saw delays, and stretches of major highways -- including the Garden State, I-280, I-78, RT-10 and RT-130 -- were closed at the height of the storm. The Palisades Parkway was at a standstill at one point. And late Thursday, all major arteries running through Newark were shut down, with police citing icing and collisions.

Former Gov. Christie tweeted it took him five hours and 40 minutes to commute from Piscataway to Mendham, a roughly 26-mile journey that normally takes about 40 minutes.

New Jersey State Police reported at least 555 crashes and more than 1,000 motorist aids, which usually consists of spin-outs, flat tires and breakdowns.

Flight delays crept up to over four hours at Kennedy Airport, and they weren't much better at Newark and LaGuardia airports.

Children were stuck for hours on school buses after dismissal.

