What to Know Monday will be dry with highs only around 50; the rain comes in overnight and could make for a rough Tuesday AM commute for many

A major change in our weather is coming, Storm Team 4 says, with heavy rains expected overnight followed by the coldest air of the season so far.

Showers associated with the storm system will begin to dampen the region around midnight. Steadier and heavier rain will take over leading into Tuesday morning, making for a wet and slick commute for many.

A few wet flakes could mix in with rain across some of the colder higher-elevation spots well to the north and west of town, according to Storm Team 4, but most of places will just see rain out of this system, with overnight lows ranging in the upper 30s and 40s.

Rain showers will continue on throughout the morning Tuesday, yet should taper off midday, leaving around another inch of rain.

Bitter and blustery conditions will return again overnight leading into Wednesday, once the coldest air of the season moves in to the area.

Highs will only make it into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, but wind chills will only be in the 10s and 20s.

Another storm system will develop later this week, bring us more rain, and even a wintry mix of across parts of the region, Storm Team 4 says.