Storm Prompts Road, Mass Transit Advisories in Tri-State

Snow has been heavy, wet and fast to fall into the evening Thursday, and the precipitation mix makes for slick roads and hazardous travel, and accidents and disabled vehicles are being reported across the tri-state. Here's what you need to know before you get home.

BRIDGES AND TUNNELS

Several accidents are reported on the eastbound side of the George Washington Bridge , causing delays. As of around 4:55 p.m., two of the lanes on the inbound upper level of the bride were closed, and the outbound upper level remained closed. Travelers are strongly urged to avoid the bridge.

Holland Tunnel to New Jersey is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.

Bayonne Bridge is closed in both directions in Staten Island.

The Lincoln Tunnel was experiencing delays in both directions due to weather conditions on NJ-495.

ROADS

All westbound lanes of the Gowanus Expressway at the Belt Parkway split in Brooklyn were blocked due to a disabled tractor trailer as of 4:30 p.m.

Stretches of the Garden State Parkway, 1-280, the Bayonne Bridge, I-78, RT-10 and RT-130 are closed.

Drivers on roads across the tri-state are experiencing hour-long delays.

MASS TRANSIT

Port Authority Bus Terminal closed on the second and third levels due to overcrowding; levels will reopen when conditions improve. Hour-long delays reported on NJ Transit buses systemwide.

NJ Transit train service is subject to 20-minute delays systemwide due to weather.

Follow the list below for real-time transit updates from all our local transit agencies and providers.

AIRPORTS

Nearly 500 flights have been canceled across Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports, and nearly 1,000 more are seeing delays of up to three hours.

Check with your airline to see the status of your flight.