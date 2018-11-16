NJ Students Stranded Overnight at School Due to Weather

Traffic, mass transit and the evening commute got so bad during the storm students in one NJ school district were forced to spend the night in their classrooms. Brian Thompson reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Traffic, mass transit and the evening commute got so bad during Thursday’s storm that students in one New Jersey school district were forced to spend the night in their classrooms.

Students at several West Orange schools, including Liberty Middle School and High School, were forced to spend much of the night inside because buses and their parents couldn’t get to them in the wake of the traffic nightmare on Thursday as the season’s first snowstorm beleaguered the Garden State.

Staffers at the middle school tweeted out photos of students playing games, eating dinner, sleeping on gym mats and watching movies as they await their parents and guardians to pick them up, more than 12 hours after the final bell.

One man who lives in West Orange told News 4 about his 13-hour evening commute that ended Friday morning.

“If I could sum it all up in one word I will say ‘treacherous’ it was very treacherous,” Glen Collins said as he was picking up his son at West Orange High School around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

In Maplewood, a school bus was caught on camera stuck in a front yard, an indication as to how treacherous road conditions actually were.

On Route 80, drivers were forced to push their cars on the snow-covered major roadway that appeared to be a parking lot.

New Jersey State Police reported at least 555 crashes and more than 1,000 motorist aids, which usually consists of spin-outs, flat tires and breakdowns.

