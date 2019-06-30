NYC Pride Parade and WorldPride Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots - NBC New York
NYC Pride Parade and WorldPride Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots

By Nina Lin

On June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City's Greenwich Village. Fifty years later, members of the LGBTQ community and their allies filled the streets of New York City for the Pride Parade to celebrate the queer community, ending the parade at Stonewall Inn, which was named a national monument for gay rights by then-President Barack Obama.

This year's Pride parade coincides with WorldPride, which was started in Italy in 2000 to celebrate the international queer community.

