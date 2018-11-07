 The Full 2019 List of New York City's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
The Full 2019 List of New York City's 76 Michelin-Starred Restaurants

2 hours ago

The Michelin Guide has released its 2019 ratings for New York City and there's plenty of good news.

The number of New York City Michelin-starred restaurants has jumped from 72 to 76 in a year, with nearly a half-dozen newcomers. Five local restaurants kept their three-star ratings.

Here is the full list of New York City’s Michelin-starred restaurants. Learn more about the annual guide here.
