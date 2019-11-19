The Hudson River Park Trust unveiled the renderings of Pier 97 -- an approximately 680-by-120 foot pier opposite West 57th Street on the northern end of Hudson River Park.

The pier, which is currently an empty concrete space, was built in 2013.

The Pier 97 design, by architecture firm !melk, will include landscape finishes, as well as the adjacent upland area fronting the Route 9A bikeway.

Construction is estimated to begin in fall 2020 and completed by spring 2022.

