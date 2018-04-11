 Mystery Renter Takes Up Jon Hamm's Fabulous Upper West Side Penthouse - NBC New York
Mystery Renter Takes Up Jon Hamm's Fabulous Upper West Side Penthouse

"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt bought an absolutely divine two-bedroom penthouse in New York City's Upper West Side on West 67th Street for $2.5 million in 2013, but they broke up two years later and put the 1,000 square-foot stunner up for rent late last year. They were asking $14,995 a month. And according to the property listing, someone was more than intrigued. The home has been rented. it says. You can see the original listing with Corcoran here.
