Independent Fashion Designers Band Together at NYFW

By Sander Siegel

Friday, Feb 9, 2018

Flying Solo is a boutique located in NYC that is made up of 45 different independent labels. Although each label is unique and independent, they all come together to form a network of support under the SoHo co-op. On Friday, they took New York Fashion week head on in a runway show that demonstrated their combined efforts.

"Of course each designer has their own creative freedom. We're all very different but we all came together to create something that is bigger than us," said Flying Solo-founder Elizabeth Solomeina.

As the teams shuffled through the store this week to prepare for the show, Solomeina highlighted the most important trend to take away from this year's NYFW: ""The biggest trend is that you have to be true to yourself."
