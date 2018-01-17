The magical Harlem townhouse where Harry Houdini lived with his wife for the last 22 years of his life has entered contract just about six months after landing on the market for the first time in nearly three decades. Cloaked in historic mystery, the 6,008-square-foot townhouse came to market seeking $4.6 million, but dropped its asking price to $3.6 million, which appeared to be the sweet spot for the interested party. Rumor has it, the legendary magician himself tricked it out with all sorts of illusions. Take a look inside. See the full listing with Douglas Elliman here.

