New Jersey

Black bear spotted roaming New Jersey town, residents encourage not to leave out food

A large boar, or male, black bear (Ursus americanus) walks along the edge of the forest in low light. Spring is mating season for black bears, and males will range across 60 square miles in order to find a mate.
Getty Images

Police in one New Jersey town are warning residents after a black bear was spotted roaming around.

On Tuesday, the Ewing Police Department posted on Facebook that the animal had been sighted near Somerset Street and Georgia Avenue in Mercer County.

Black bears are slowly starting to emerge from their winter dens and actively searching for food.

According to officials, you should not feed bears, be mindful of where you place your bird feeder and make sure you have a certified bear-resistant garbage can.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

If you do feed bears, police said it is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Police said if you see a bear, move to a safe location and call 9 1-1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us