Black bear spotted roaming New Jersey town, residents encourage not to leave out food

Police in one New Jersey town are warning residents after a black bear was spotted roaming around.

On Tuesday, the Ewing Police Department posted on Facebook that the animal had been sighted near Somerset Street and Georgia Avenue in Mercer County.

Black bears are slowly starting to emerge from their winter dens and actively searching for food.

According to officials, you should not feed bears, be mindful of where you place your bird feeder and make sure you have a certified bear-resistant garbage can.

If you do feed bears, police said it is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Police said if you see a bear, move to a safe location and call 9 1-1.

