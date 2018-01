Cameron Dedman, from Kentucky, spent over a year restoring his beloved grandfather's 1950's Chevrolet. He says he saved up for years and even sold his own car to help restore his grandpa Fred Lamar's beloved Chevy. Lamar, who Dedman affectionately calls "Papa," had the vintage, rundown car sitting in his garage since 1976, when it stopped running. And the look on his face when he saw the restored ride was absolutely priceless.

In Kentucky, a grandson surprised his grandfather with a restored 1950's Chevy for his birthday. Credit: Cambo_built