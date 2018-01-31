Actor Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, put their spacious duplex facing Central Park West on the market earlier this month for $17.75 million -- and after just two weeks, the listing already says "contract signed." It's not clear who the buyer is or if Willis got his asking price. The couple bought the 6,000-square-foot digs for just under $17 million in 2015. In a statement just before the home was put on the market, Willis told the Wall Street Journal that he had lived in the neighborhood “on and off since the 70s” and that “he will always be an Upper West Side guy.” The couple decided to sell the home “because they’re not spending enough time there,” listing agent Ann Cutbill Lenane told the Journal, which first reported the listing and said the Willises also have a $9 million home in Westchester that’s in driving distance of the city. See the full listing at Douglas Elliman here.