 Boy With Cleft Lip, Different Color Eyes Meets Equally Rare Kitten - NBC New York
Boy With Cleft Lip, Different Color Eyes Meets Equally Rare Kitten

46 minutes ago

A boy and a rescue cat with the same rare conditions -- a cleft lip and palate, and heterochromia iridum (where the eyes are different colors) -- take a fateful journey to becoming family.
