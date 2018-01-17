Bruce Willis Lists $17 Million Duplex on Central Park

Actor Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, are selling their spacious duplex facing Central Park West, according to reports. The couple have listed the Upper West Side apartment for $17.75 million. In a statement, Willis told the Wall Street Journal that he has lived in the neighborhood “on and off since the 70s” and that “he will always be an Upper West Side guy.” The couple decided to sell the home “because they’re not spending enough time there,” listing agent Ann Cutbill Lenane told the Journal, which first reported the listing and said the Willises also have a $9 million home in Westchester that’s in driving distance of the city. See the full listing at Douglas Elliman here.