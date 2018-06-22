America's Favorite Pizza Chains for 2018 Revealed, According to The Daily Meal
35 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Pizza is an American staple. And there's no shame in eating copious amounts from all sorts of different places (even in the same day).
It's like people -- some are round, some are square, some are a bit boring to look at but really tasty on the inside. And as is the case with humans, everyone is entitled to their favorite. The people have spoken. The Daily Meal has just revealed America's favorite pizza chains for 2018 - more than 100 were considered and nearly 600 voters cast their ballots in the poll the food site opened in January. Enough ado -- here are America's favorite pizza spots, in reverse order. Learn more about each from The Daily Meal here.