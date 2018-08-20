 NYC School Is 2nd Best Community College in America, New Study Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC School Is 2nd Best Community College in America, New Study Says

20 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

College isn't cheap. But no one wants to sacrifice quality higher education because of the money. One year of community college can be nearly three times less expensive than a year at a public four-year college, says personal finance site WalletHub, which just released its report on 2018's Best & Worst Community Colleges Monday. Minnesota schools are dominant in the top 20, but one New York college stands out among them all. WalletHub looked at 17 key indicators, including in-state tuition, graduation rate and student-faculty ratio, to come up with its ranking. Here are the top 20 community schools, in reverse order, according to WalletHub. See the full ranking here and learn more about the methodology.
More Photo Galleries
The Best Stadium Food Menu Items at NFL Games This Year
Aretha Franklin's Life in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us