Long Island woman allegedly kills driver in DWI, flees in responding officer's car

A 21-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly accident -- in a marked public safety vehicle that responded to it, authorities say.

Rachel Lodice, of Jericho, was driving a 2023 Kia soundbound on Hicksville Road in Massapequa around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when police say she hit a 2022 Nissan Altima moving east on Sunrise Highway.

The Nissan driver, a 64-year-old woman, died of her injuries at a hospital. A 46-year-old passenger was taken there for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

While on patrol, an Oyster Bay public safety officer came upon the accident and stopped to assist. Cops say Lodice got into his marked vehicle and drove off. She was apprehended a short time later.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Lodice is charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident, driving while intoxicated and grand larceny. She is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.