LI teen accused of driving stolen car while high charged in crash that killed 73-year-old

Police arrested a 16-year-old driver Saturday night, accused of trying to flee the scene of a Long Island crash that killed a 73-year-old woman.

The teen was behind the wheel of a stolen 2008 Land Rover, according to cops, when he rear-ended the woman on Middle Country Road in Centereach around 9 p.m.

The woman and a 50-year-old male passenger were both taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she did not survive her injuries.

Police said the teen driver was not injured, but tried to run from the crash scene but was stopped by an off-duty cop.

He was expected to appear in First District Court on Sunday for charges of driving while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and criminal possession of stolen property.

The identity of the 73-year-old woman was being held while authorities worked to identify her next of kin.