4/5/6 subway service resuming with delays through Manhattan after train hits person

Subway service on the 4/5/6 lines is returning to regular service with detalys between Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and 86th St in Manhattan after a person was struck by a train Friday morning, according to the MTA.

The MTA said the person was struck near 28 St. Paramedics responded to the scene around 9:23 a.m. but the victim did not survive.

A train operator on a southbound 4 express train saw body parts on the track near the 28 St.-Lexington Avenue station and immediately applied the emergency brakes, but was unable to stop the train before several cars passed over the remains, the MTA tells NBC New York.

Subway service has been impacted as a result of the investigation.

‌4‌‌5‌‌6‌ trains are running with delays in both directions after NYPD and EMS assisted someone who was struck by a train near ‌28 St‌.



4/5/6 trains have resumed making scheduled stops in both directions. https://t.co/1ZVVSStdDW — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 24, 2024

4/5/6 trains are now running with delays in both directions as of mid-day Friday and making all scheduled stops, according to the MTA. Southbound 4/5/6 service initially ended at 86th St and northbound 4/5 trains ended at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and Wall St.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The medical examiner and NYPD remained on the scene as the investigation continues.

It's unclear when full service through Manhattan will resume.