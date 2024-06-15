Money

These $5 bills worth thousands could be hiding in your wallet. Here's what to look for

If you find a note that has these rare characteristics, it is recommended to have it professionally appraised at your local coin shop

By Gerardo Pons

$5 dollar bill.
Getty Images

If you've got $5 bills in your wallet or purse, you'll want to take a second look at them before spending them.

Despite there being over 826 million $5 bill notes in circulation today, some examples could be worth hundreds, if not thousands to currency collectors. It all has to do with their unique serial numbers.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

According to GOBankingRates, $5 bills with serials such as "G88888888A” or "B55555555C" could be worth thousands due to them carrying a "solid" serial number — meaning all digits in the serial are identical.

According to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, 6.4 million $1 dollar bills were printed with a mistake that make them worth $150,000 by collectors.

Only about one in 11 million $5 notes have a solid serial numbers, according to The Penny Hoarder. Which is why some sell for over $2,000.

If you find a note that has these rare characteristics, it is recommended to have it professionally appraised at your local coin shop.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Apr 1

These are the most valuable pennies of 2024 – and some are worth thousands

Money Apr 23

Your $1 bill could be worth up to $150,000. Here's how to check  

Similarly to the $5 bills, there are other denominations that could be worth a lot to currency collectors.

This article tagged under:

Money
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us