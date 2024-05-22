Remains found in NJ creek identified as man reported missing in 1982

What to Know The remains found submerged in a creek in New Jersey have been identified as those of a man missing since 1982, the local prosecutor's office said.

The remains found submerged in a creek in New Jersey have been identified as those of a man missing since 1982, the local prosecutor's office said.

Earlier this month, a number of different local and county agencies began an investigation into artifacts recovered from Overpeck Creek in the town of Ridgefield Park. The artifacts which were submerged were originally found by a private, non-profit dive company, which informed law enforcement of its discovery, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Subsequently, on May 3, divers from Bergen County confirmed the submerged artifacts, which appeared to be around 40 years old. A recovery mission took place and the presence of human remains was eventually confirmed, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, after extensive forensic testing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that the recovered remains were of Charles Murphy, a 26-year-old Maywood resident, who went missing in the early morning hours of April 28, 1982.

The circumstances surrounding Murphy's disappearance are unknown and under investigation at this time by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ridgefield Park Police Department.