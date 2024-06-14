Knife-wielding stranger forces two 13-year-olds into park woods in brazen NYC sex attack

A stranger violently attacked two 13-year-olds in a Queens park in the middle of the afternoon a day ago, flashing a knife and forcing them both into the woods, where he sexually assaulted the girl, authorities say.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were in Kissena Park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, not long after school let out, when a man walked up to them.

He showed a knife and motioned them both into the woods, then took their cellphones. He ran off after the sex attack on the girl, police say.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives don't currently have any footage of their suspect and are conducting a video canvas of the area in hopes of capturing his image. He is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and in his 20s with curly hair. He appeared to have dental braces on his teeth and had a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest, according to police.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.