Queens

Knife-wielding stranger forces two 13-year-olds into park woods in brazen NYC sex attack

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stranger violently attacked two 13-year-olds in a Queens park in the middle of the afternoon a day ago, flashing a knife and forcing them both into the woods, where he sexually assaulted the girl, authorities say.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were in Kissena Park near Colden Street and Kalmia Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, not long after school let out, when a man walked up to them.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

He showed a knife and motioned them both into the woods, then took their cellphones. He ran off after the sex attack on the girl, police say.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives don't currently have any footage of their suspect and are conducting a video canvas of the area in hopes of capturing his image. He is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and in his 20s with curly hair. He appeared to have dental braces on his teeth and had a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest, according to police.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensCrime StoppersFlushing
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us