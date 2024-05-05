Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed in February.

And the dress code? “The Garden of Time,” whatever that means in the imaginations of the star-studded crowd that will ascend the museum’s grand steps on the first Monday in May at the splashy benefit.

The dress code ties into the theme of this year’s May 6 gala, which aligns with the spring exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The reference is not to the fairytale, though, but to treasured garments from the vast collection at the Costume Institute — some too fragile to hang upright. Museum curators will place them in glass cases, like Sleeping Beauty herself.

Curator Andrew Bolton, who masterminds the Met’s blockbuster fashion exhibits, said at a preview in November that he was looking for a way to literally breathe life into a collection of 33,000 pieces, many of which are never seen. He’s chosen about 250 of them, and will organize the show around themes of land, sea, and sky.

Lopez has been on the guest list 13 times and Zendaya five. This is Bad Bunny’s third year at the gala and the first for Hemsworth.

Honorary chairs are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. TikTok is the gala’s sponsor, with support from Loewe.

Scroll to see the co-chairs' Met Gala looks from years past.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

2023

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

2021

Getty Images TOPSHOT - US singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2019

Getty Images TOPSHOT - Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2018

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

2017

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images)

2015

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit in honor of the museums latest exhibit China: Through the Looking Glass May 4, 2015 in New York. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

2013

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

2011

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

2010

Getty Images NEW YORK - MAY 03: Jennifer Lopez attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2010 Costume Institute Ball at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/WireImage for Vogue)

2008

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute gala in New York City. Lopez wears Alberta Ferretti. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2006

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez during The "Costume Institute Gala" celebrating "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression on British Fashion". at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

2007

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 'Poiret: King Of Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City BRIAN ZAK. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

2004

Getty Images American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives for the Costume Institute Gala celebrating Dangerous Liasons: Fashion & Furniture in the 18th Century at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday 26 April 2004. PA Photo: Rich Lee. (Photo by Rich Lee - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

ZENDAYA

2019

Getty Images TOPSHOT - Zendaya and Law Roach arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2019 theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on Camp". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

2018

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2017

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zendaya attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

2016

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Zendaya attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

BAD BUNNY

2023

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

2022

Getty Images Bad Bunny in Burberry at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

This will be Chris Hemsworth's first Met Gala.