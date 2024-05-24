Coney Island's Luna Park introduces NYC's first electric go-karts

Brooklyn just got a little greener, just in time for summer.

Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Luna Park introduced what it says is New York City's first electric go-kart racing at its iconic amusement park on Coney Island. "Electric Eden Raceway" is part of the park's sustainability effort and recent expansion to attract visitors that help vitalize the local community, according to parkrunner Alessandro Zamperla.

"Part of our core values is sustainability. From the design stages, we want to bring something that really reduces emissions, decreases our carbon footprint, and also allows us really to upcycle all the materials," Zamperla said.

The whole project cost about $1.2 million to complete, the president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. added.

There are 24 karts in total, 16 of which are single riders and eight are with a passenger. Typical go-karts are gas-powered and they produce emissions just like regular cars. The switch to electric go-karts eliminates exhaust fumes, making it safer for riders and better for the environment.

"This area is particularly sensitive to any environmental issues," New York State Senator (D-NY) Jessica Scarcella-Spanton told NBC New York at the ribbon-cutting event on Friday. "So, having this here where we saw a devastation years ago with Hurricane Sandy, and knowing that it's something that is not polluting the air with future generations in mind, I think it's a great thing for this community."

Before visitors got to live their Super Mario Kart fantasy, Coney Island Sharks cheerleaders gave a lively performance alongside a pair of mimes, and a colorfully dressed woman on stilts.

Echoing the park's focus on the local community, Zamperla presented the Coney Island Sharks with a $25,000 donation to support the organization's youth programs which include sports, mentoring, tutoring, youth council, arts, and community service.

The first 100 riders to experience the laps for free, but the approximately 8-minute ride will cost $16. However, Luna Park is always free for visitors to enter.