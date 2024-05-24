Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach this weekend: what to know

The popular Bethpage Air Show will return to the skies over Jones Beach this Memorial Day weekend.

This year's air show at Jones Beach State Park marks the 20th anniversary of the hugely popular event and the 95th birthday of Jones Beach.

The air show is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Practice is taking place on Friday, May 24.

Jones Beach air show lineup

Performers for the event, according to the official website, include:

106th Air National Guard Rescue Wing

A-10C Thunderbolt II Demo Team

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team

U.S. Army Golden Knights

American Airpower Museum Warbirds

David Windmiller

Michael Goulian

Skytypers Airshow Team

Farmingdale State College Flying Rams

Warbird Thunder Airshows

The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team said Long Island is the birthplace of the A-10. According to the Cradle of Aviation, the Thunderbolt was originally designed by Fairchild-Republic out of Farmingdale in the 1970s.

The air show is free to attend over the weekend with parking costing $10.

What is the Blue Angels air show schedule?

The United States Navy Blue Angels, one of the most popular performers at any air show, will be doing flight demonstrations Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Blue Angels are now in their 78th year and have over 150 members.

"We are representatives from the fleet, showcasing the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps," the team's website said. "We are thrilled to perform demonstrations across the country, sharing our Navy and Marine Corps experiences with our fellow Americans, bringing Naval aviation to communities across the country that may not have a large military presence."

The Blue Angels arrived Thursday to Republic Airport in Farmingdale to much fanfare.

If you miss the Blue Angels this Memorial Day weekend at Jones Beach, your next chance to seem them in the northeast will be July 6 & 7 at the Greater Binghamton Air Show in Johnson City.

Getty Images Wantagh, N.Y.: The Golden Knights U.S. Army parachutist Flag Jump kicks off the Bethpage Airshow at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York on May 27, 2023. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Air show watchers can text 'Airshow' to 516-842-4400 to down the event's app for full performer information and details on the event.

'No Entry Zone' for boaters off Jones Beach State Park

A 'no entry zone' will be in effect for boaters off Jones Beach State Park during the air show that will be enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Bethpage Air Show

What is the weather forecast for Jones Beach on Long Island this weekend?

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday from Storm Team 4 looks nice, especially during the days, with tons of sun and temperatures of Long Island in the 60s.

The water temperature will be a little chilly though with a forecast temperature around 60 degrees.

Getty Images WANTAGH, NY: The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels perform at the Bethpage Airshow over Jones Beach for Memorial Day Weekend. After cancellations due to weather conditions on Friday and Saturday, the weather was perfect on Sunday. Taken on May 29, 2022, in Wantagh, New York . (Photo by Erica Price/Getty Images)