 There Are 23 Missing Connecticut Kids: Have You Seen Them? - NBC New York
There Are 23 Missing Connecticut Kids: Have You Seen Them?

By Sander Siegel

Friday, Feb 2, 2018

These children are missing as of January 2018, according to the state of Connecticut. Many photos are accompanied with age progressions to approximate what the children may look like today.

Do you recognize any? If you do, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
