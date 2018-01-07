 Subway Riders Go Pants-Free on a Frigid Day in NYC - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Subway Riders Go Pants-Free on a Frigid Day in NYC

By Sander Siegel

2 hours ago

The 17th annual "No Pants Subway Ride" took place in New York City on Sunday. Whimsical and shivering New Yorkers shed their pants across various subway lines, taking part in a global flash mob by comedy troupe Improv Everywhere.

"When I read the weather report for this weekend I honestly didn't think I would be able to go," said Valerio Farris. "But when I woke up today I just knew that I had it in me. It's such a wacky experience."

Participants met up at locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens and all made their way to Union Square to attend the Improv Everywhere-hosted after party.

Despite record frigid temperatures, subway riders ditched their pants for the 17th annual "No Pants Subway Ride." 

More Photo Galleries
Winners and Best Moments During the 75th Golden Globes
Couples at the Golden Globes
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us