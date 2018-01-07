Subway Riders Go Pants-Free on a Frigid Day in NYC

The 17th annual "No Pants Subway Ride" took place in New York City on Sunday. Whimsical and shivering New Yorkers shed their pants across various subway lines, taking part in a global flash mob by comedy troupe Improv Everywhere.

"When I read the weather report for this weekend I honestly didn't think I would be able to go," said Valerio Farris. "But when I woke up today I just knew that I had it in me. It's such a wacky experience."

Participants met up at locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens and all made their way to Union Square to attend the Improv Everywhere-hosted after party.