1/2/3 service in Manhattan impacted by subway train derailment

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Subway train service through Manhattan on a number of lines is being impacted Thursday night and possibly into Friday after a collision between two trains led to a minor derailment near the 96th Street station.

The MTA is advising that 1/2/3 train service will be partially suspended through at least the end of Thursday. Officials said they are hoping to have it back up and running by the Friday morning commute, but that would depend on the progress of clearing the tracks overnight.

The MTA warned of the following impacts:

  • No 1 trains between 137 St-City College and Times Sq-42 St; MTA said to take A/B/C/D/R/W trains or local buses.
  • No 2 trains on the West Side of Manhattan; MTA says to go between Manhattan and Brooklyn, take N/Q/R trains; between Manhattan and the Bronx, take Bx19; and for Manhattan service, take A/B/C/D trains
  • No 3 trains between 135 St and Times Sq-42 St; MTA says consider A/B/C/D trains, or M1, M2, and M7 buses
  • Some 4/5 trains are running local in Brooklyn; delays are likely
  • Some 5 trains are running local in the Bronx.
The MTA was recommending customers look for alternative transportation through the area.

For the latest MTA info, you can also go to the MTA's status website.

