Subways bump in Manhattan, causing ‘some type of derailment': MTA sources

By Andrew Siff, Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating after one subway rear-ended another at a Manhattan subway station Thursday, causing some type of derailment, according to MTA sources.

They stress the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

A report of the incident at the 96th Street station came in around 3 p.m. MTA sources say a work train rear-ended a commuter train.

At least three people were said to have suffered minor injuries, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

