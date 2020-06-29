Tri-State Schools' Plan to Reopen: See Details on How NY, NJ, CT Will Try to Keep Kids Safe

After coronavirus forced millions of school children to stay home for the rest of the academic year, there's now hope for kids and parents of a return to in-person classes in the fall as COVID-19 cases number drop around the tri-state.

While some parents are still skeptical about schools reopening after summer, worried about the spread of infection, others are looking forward to the end of remote-learning -- but things may not be that simple because of safety restrictions and social distancing.

Here's how each state is handling the school reopening when it comes to the safety of kids and teachers:

New York City Public Schools

The New York City's Department of Education told NBC New York at the end of June that there are several reopening scenarios officials are looking at as they evaluate the best ways to optimize student learning while preserving student health.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is currently in the process of retrofitting its schools so as many of its more than 1.1 million public school students will be able to return to in-person classes safely when school starts on Sept. 10. Some schools were overcrowded as it was before the pandemic, the mayor said -- and warned that parents should "be ready for staggering as it's needed."

Educators have indicated students may be subject to split schedules and return to the classroom in waves. They'll likely alternate days of remote and in-person learning. A Brooklyn elementary school principal's letter hinting kids may only be in-person one of every three days riled parents, a number of whom wondered rhetorically what would be the point of that kind of schooling. Masks would also be required for all except for while students are eating.

"We have a Plan A -- that's what every school has been instructed -- figure out the maximum number of students you can get in the school safely," de Blasio said, adding that all the necessary precautions, from PPE to social distancing requirements, were being incorporated into each district's planning process.

Other New York Schools

The Board of Regents and the New York State Education Department formed a School Reopening Task Force to help guide schools as they plan for fall reopening. Officials held four meetings with educators, administrators and parents in June to discuss the best way to move forward but no guidelines on reopening have been released.

The DOE says two things are certain: the health of everyone is paramount and planning for schools to reopen is not a one-time event.

"The Board and Department will continuously monitor the situation and provide updated guidance, policies, and regulatory changes as the situation requires," the department said.

Areas of focus officials are using to develop the guidance and regulatory changes include:

health and safety;

teaching and learning;

social-emotional needs;

special education;

bilingual education and multilingual learners/bilingual learners;

digital equity and access;

budget and fiscal;

transportation, facilities, and nutrition; and

staffing/human resources.

New Jersey's plan for reopening schools in the fall includes a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, as well as mandatory COVID screening policies and mask rules.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled preliminary guidance on June 26 for reopening the state's schools in the fall, one that involves a hybrid approach of in-person and remote learning but must include the first, as well as COVID screenings.

The governor admits there's no "one size" fits all approach to reopening schools. New Jersey's guidance was developed after surveying more than 300,000 parents and listening to key stakeholders, including 300 superintendents. (For full details, find the Department of Education's complete 104-page report here.)

All faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings where social distancing isn't possible, including on buses

Class sizes will be limited where possible to better promote social distancing. Desks may be moved further apart, barriers may be added between desks and desks can be turned to one direction to avoid virus transmission

Students and school district employees will be screened for COVID symptoms

Playgrounds are allowed, but the equipment (and all frequently touched areas) must be sanitized after each period of student use

No determination has been made yet on organized athletics

Cafeterias can be open but the state suggests districts stagger meal time. Self-serve and buffet lines should be prohibited

Connecticut plans to bring all students back to the classroom in the fall, according to details released on Thursday. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Connecticut

Connecticut is requiring school districts to plan to bring all students back for all-day learning.

While all plans are subject to change depending on the state's COVID-19 infection rates, the number has been extremely low compared with its tri-state neighbors.

Class sizes might be smaller to accommodate social distancing and students may be moved to gymnasiums or auditoriums to do so

Masks will be required for students and staff, but temperature checks and COVID tests won't

School districts are recommended to use a "cohorting" system, to keep the same students in small groups based on classrooms

School hallways would be rerouted to be one direction only to cut down on the number of students passing each other

Students could have to eat lunch in their classrooms or outside

School buses will be used at or near full capacity. Current plans do not include a plan to limit the number of students to a seat or sit them in every other row

If Connecticut sees an increase in COVID-19 cases in the fall, school districts are required to come up with alternative plans for learning. One alternative plan would be a hybrid option that would include some in-person learning and some remote learning at home.