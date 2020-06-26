New Jersey to Reveal Fall School Plans as 5 New York Regions Enter Final Reopening Phase

What to Know Five New York regions -- the first to reopen when the state shutdown lifted May 15 -- enter the fourth and final phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan Friday. It doesn't include malls, gyms or movie theaters

New York City is on track to enter Phase III on Monday, July 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio said; he's expected to provide additional guidance on that Friday

Meanwhile, the tri-state area is beginning to reveal some school plans for fall. Connecticut requires districts to plan for all students to return for all-day learning; masks will be required. New Jersey will outline plans Friday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to detail some of the state's guidance for schools in the 2020-21 academic year Friday, as parents in New York await clarity on what at least one principal described as a "grim reality" they'll face when classes resume in the fall.

How much will be in-person learning? Will students have to wear masks all day? What about activities like art and physical education? Murphy and New Jersey's Department of Education commissioner are expected to answer some of those questions, as Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont did Thursday.

In what some may consider a surprise, Lamont said Connecticut is requiring school districts to plan to bring all students back for all-day learning, though class sizes might be smaller to accommodate social distancing. Masks will be required for students and staff, but temperature checks and COVID tests won't.

All plans are subject to change depending on Connecticut COVID-19 infection rates, which have been extremely low compared with its tri-state neighbors.

In New York, educators have indicated students may be subject to split schedules and return to class in waves. They'll likely alternate days of remote and in-person learning. A Brooklyn elementary school principal's letter hinting kids may only be in-person one of every three days riled parents, a number of whom wondered rhetorically what would be the point of that kind of schooling. Masks would also be required for all except for while students are eating.

The city's Department of Education told News 4 this week those are simply scenarios officials are looking at as they evaluate the best ways to optimize student learning while preserving student health.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

"We do not yet know what this virus will look like in September, but we are planning multiple reopening scenarios that will give every child the academic support they need while keeping them safe," the statement said. "Our goal is to provide as much in-person learning as possible."

As New York City looks ahead to the fall, it's looking to the more immediate future -- and it's entry in Phase III of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan, which Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is on track to enter on Monday, July 6.

Indoor Dining, Personal Services, Recreation Activities Resuming Soon

Phase III reopens indoor dining and personal care services with restrictions. (See a full breakdown of the latest reopenings across the tri-state area here.) De Blasio said Thursday he would also reopen more outdoor recreation, like basketball, tennis and handball courts, dog runs, Bocce, soccer and volleyball.

Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Western New York and Capital Region are all currently in Phase III, though the latter two will likely take the next step soon. Half of the state's regions -- the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Central New York -- transitioned into Cuomo's fourth and final phase Friday.

Connecticut plans to bring all students back to the classroom in the fall, according to details released on Thursday. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

The fourth phase raises the limits on social gatherings and reopens low-risk indoor and outdoor businesses and activities with capacity restrictions. It does not, notably, open shopping malls, movie theaters or gyms, which Cuomo says come with unusually high exposure risk. He and his team are studying data from states that have reopened those venues to help them make "informed" decisions.

Higher education does fall under that Phase IV umbrella, but primary and secondary education does not. It's not clear when Cuomo plans to provide some initial detailed guidance on schools as his cohorts will have done by Friday's end.

New York's phased reopenings haven't caused any significant infection spikes to date. The state's COVID hospitalizations fell below 1,000 Thursday for the first time since mid-March as the daily death toll hovers in the low double digits.

New York City, the former epicenter of the national crisis, now boasts one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the U.S. Even America's deadliest COVID counties, Queens and Brooklyn, are seeing daily positivity rates well below 1.5 percent on a consistent basis.

New Jersey has also driven its infection rate down significantly, though Murphy has expressed concern about young people's rising share of COVID cases, a trend mirroring what health officials are reporting in many other U.S. states.

This week, the U.S. recorded its highest single-day new COVID caseload, blowing by its previous record set in late April by 25 percent. The surges in infections have prompted at least one state -- Texas -- to pause its reopening process.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the enforcement of travel quarantine could involve randomly calling people to check up on them. Meanwhile, New York City is expected to enter Phase III on July 6.

The Lone Star state is one of eight U.S. states subject to the new quarantine restriction issued by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut this week. In an effort to sustain their low infection rates, Cuomo, Murphy and Lamont say travelers to their states from states with A) a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent of the population or B) number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents must isolate for 14 days.

Violators could face civil penalties up to $10,000, though enforcement will be a challenge.

As of Friday, the eight states under the travel restrictions are Texas, Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Utah, South Carolina and North Carolina.