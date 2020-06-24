Tri-State to Require Visitors From COVID Hotspots to Quarantine

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a quarantine on travelers from any state where infections pass a certain level

The order currently applies to nine states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas

The 14-day self-quarantine order mirrors similar orders other states imposed on New Yorkers earlier in the crisis

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said Wednesday they will implement a mandatory quarantine on visitors to their states from viral hotspots, part of a coordinated effort to sustain low local infection rates as coronavirus cases surge to two-month highs across nearly half of the country.

The order does not block people from traveling. But it does make clear that if you've been in a state that meets the guidelines -- like taking a vacation to Florida and then coming home, or visiting New York from Texas on business -- you will have to quarantine for 14 days on arriving here.

New York City, the former epicenter of the national epidemic, now boasts one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the nation. New study data from COVID Act Now shows New York and New Jersey are two of just three states on track to contain COVID. Meanwhile, new U.S. coronavirus cases have soared to levels last seen in April as the pandemic first worsened across America.

"We need to do things right inside the four walls in our respective states," Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Wednesday news conference with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Ned Lamont. "The last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round."

Young adults are accounting for an increasing share of new COVID cases, raising alarms at both national and local levels. In New Jersey, people ages 18 to 29 have accounted for nearly a quarter of new June virus cases, compared with just 12 percent of new cases in April. Gov. Phil Murphy has warned he may have to pause his state's reopening process if the daily upticks turn into a trend.

Both Cuomo and Lamont previously raised the prospect of having visitors self-quarantine for two weeks if they were coming from parts of the country with high or rising rates of COVID-19.

Lamont on Wednesday cited the problem of states where 25 percent of people or more were testing positive, and where infections were spreading aggressively not just in nursing homes but among younger populations.

Cuomo said the quarantine will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis.

Some nine states currently meet that threshold, he said: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas. That list will be updated regularly and apply uniformly across the states.

"Hopefully we're on the other side and we stay on the other side," Cuomo said.

Team coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or lead to death.

Since the beginning of March, more than 604,000 residents of the tri-state region have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 41,000 people have died.

But whereas nearly 800 people a day were dying just in New York at the peak of the crisis, that toll is now down to less than 30 a day. Meanwhile, cases are spiking to their highest levels yet in places like Florida, Texas and Arizona.

"It's clear ... there is a problem in a number of other states and we have to be very careful about the impact that would have on New York," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a Wednesday news conference.

Nationally, NBC estimates at least 121,000 have died from the virus. Confirmed cases topped 2.3 million this week.