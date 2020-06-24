NYC Beaches Will Open for Swimming Next Week; Indoor Dining, Spas Return on Long Island Today

What to Know Long Island makes the move to Phase III Wednesday, reopening indoor dining and personal care services; New York City is alone in Phase II

New York City beaches will reopen for swimming July 1, Mayor de Blasio announced late Tuesday; meanwhile, NY state and New Jersey are two of just three U.S. states on track to contain COVID, new data shows

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to curb a potential worrisome trend of younger people accounting for more new infections than they did earlier in the spring; he warned he'd pause reopening if metrics decline

New York City's 14 miles of public beaches will reopen to the public for swimming next week, giving city residents another outdoor option as Long Islanders get more enclosed ones Wednesday: indoor dining and massages.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the beach news in a late-night tweet Tuesday, writing, "The rumors are true: NYC beaches will open for swimming on July 1. Let's keep playing it safe: social distance & face coverings, even at the beach."

De Blasio is expected to detail more on his COVID safety plan to cover the city's stretch of beaches, from Orchard Beach to the Rockaways, Coney Island and Staten Island, later Wednesday. The timing couldn't be better, with New Yorkers desperate for relief amid the hottest (and most humid) weather of 2020 so far.

The mayor has been asked repeatedly about pools, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said could reopen anytime at local governments' discretion. De Blasio wanted to tackle beaches first, which are more conducive to social distancing. He has not ruled out the possibility of reopening pools in time to salvage a bit of summer.

Previously, city beaches were open only for sunbathing. Beach-goers were banned from going into the water above their knees, so many flocked to Long Island or other state and county beaches which were less restricted. Eager to preserve those beaches for local communities, many Suffolk and Nassau County towns made their stretches of sand resident-only. It wasn't clear if they'd allow visitors from the city when its beaches open for swimming in exactly one week.

Meanwhile, Long Island enters Phase III of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening plan Wednesday, reopening indoor dining and personal care services like spas, tanning and nail salons, tattoo parlors and more with restrictions. A day earlier, Westchester, Rockland and five other counties in the state's Mid-Hudson region did the same. New York City now stands alone again, but this time in Phase II.

Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties were among the hardest hit in America by the pandemic, ranking in the top 10 counties nationally in COVID deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. Four of New York City's boroughs -- Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan -- lost even more people to the virus.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Today, New York boasts one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the nation. Cuomo pointed to new study data from COVID Act Now that shows the Empire State is one of just three states (New Jersey is another) to contain COVID, as new U.S. coronavirus cases have surged to their highest level in two months.

Suffolk County has a slightly higher daily positivity rate (1.3 percent) than Nassau County (0.9 percent) as of Wednesday. Both are still among the lowest daily percent positivity rates in the nation among counties conducting at least 3,300 COVID tests each day.

The phased reopenings haven't caused any significant spikes in infections in New York so far, though Cuomo continues to monitor the data closely. Statewide, confirmed daily virus deaths and hospitalizations are seeing pandemic lows.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is also closely tracking his state's data as he hopes to soon set a date for its entry into the third and final stage of his reopening roadmap. He's concerned about data that shows young people -- ages 18 to 29 -- accounting for a much higher percentage of new COVID cases in June than in April, and warned he'll have to pause reopening if that turns into a trend. It's already turning into a trend nationally, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified Tuesday.

New Jersey's spot positivity rates had inched up overall by Murphy's Tuesday briefing, at which time he warned, "We cannot have a one-day increase in our health metrics turn into a trend because people gave up on social distancing."

"I get that there is pent up emotion to get back outside. We all want to get out. There is no reason to be a knucklehead," Murphy said. "Keep your distances. Wear your masks. Be smart and courteous – the world isn’t about you. Don’t be the knucklehead who ruins it for everyone else."

Much is at stake. Right now, New Jersey's plan is to reopen indoor shopping malls with limitations on June 29. Indoor dining and casinos can open at 25 percent capacity (to start) on July 2. And the Jersey Shore's iconic boardwalk rides, along with all state outdoor amusement and water parks and playgrounds, are scheduled to reopen on July 2, assuming New Jerseyans stick with the mitigation efforts that got the state to this point in the first place, Murphy says.

Connecticut has been the least hard-hit of the three tri-states on coronavirus and the most aggressive on reopening. Everything has returned at least partially in the Constitution State except for campgrounds (opening July 8), school (opening July 6 for limited summer sessions) and bars, which are slated to reopen in Stage 3 at a date to be determined. Summer camps reopened Monday.