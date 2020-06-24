NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The race was scheduled to take place Nov. 1; it's only the second cancellation ever

Marathon Generic
Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Runners at the start of the 2011 Virgin London Marathon at Blackheath on April 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon has been cancelled, four months in advance but with fears of coronavirus still in mind, New York Road Runners said Wednesday.

The race was scheduled for Nov. 1.

"New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of the City of New York, have made the decision to cancel the world’s largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event," the organization said in a statement.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Amber Alert 2 hours ago

AMBER Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old NYC Boy Kidnapped by Older Brother

reopening 4 hours ago

NYC Beaches Reopen for Swimming July 1; Indoor Dining, Spas Return on Long Island Today

Nearly 54,000 people finished last year's 26.2-mile marathon, making it the world's largest ever, NYRR has said. The race has an economic impact on the city in the hundreds of millions of dollars, dealing another blow to a deeply disrupted local economy.

This is only the second cancellation in the race's 50-year history; the other was in 2012, due to Hurricane Sandy.

Organizers of the Boston Marathon previously postponed and then cancelled this year's race as well, citing the pandemic.

NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

This article tagged under:

NYC Marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us