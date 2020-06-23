A Glimpse Into What a Day at a NYC Public School May Look Like in the Fall

What to Know NYC schools Chancellor Richard Carranza sent a letter to key stakeholders apprising them of an initial eight-point framework for safely returning to the classroom in September, which remains the plan

Remote learning may be combined with in-person instruction at first; buildings will have to be adjusted to comply with social distancing

Staggered starts and split scheduling may also be part of the multi-faceted strategy; some schools may start earlier than others

A hybrid of alternating days or weeks in school and remote learning, no in-person arts or gym classes, an impacted recess, learning in the cafeteria, and a possible change to staff are just some of the realities a New York City school may have to face for a fall reopening, according to a letter sent out by PS 107 in Park Slope to parents and obtained by News 4. However, this may very well be the reality for more city schools as fall reopening fast approaches.

In the letter, principal Eve Litwack said that it appears the school would only be allowed to accommodate one-third of its students and staff in-school and therefore a hybrid of in-person and remote learning may be implemented.

"In a review of the square footage of our building with all spaces accounted for, and the number of students and staff who can be accommodated with the required social distancing measures, it currently appears we would need to be on an A-B-C schedule. At maximum capacity, our building can accommodate one third of our students and staff with social distancing protocols in place. With an alternating week schedule, students would have one week in-person, two weeks remote," the letter reads.

The letter to parents goes on to say that in order to accommodate students, while following social distancing norms, the school would need to utilize all spaces in the building for instruction, including the cafeteria and even offices.

"As we try to envision what a hybrid model could look like in terms of classroom space across the building, we do know that the current CDC guidelines for schools set a high bar for safe re-entry," Litwack said.

Additionally, even students' beloved recess will be highly impacted. According to the letter: "Outdoor play in very small groups with no shared equipment would likely be permissible in the large yard as long as students remain socially distanced, but we would be unable to use the small yard because of the climbing equipment. This is the grim reality we face when school reopens. However, if the virus subsides during the summer, these guidelines could be eased somewhat."

Aside from the impact of classes and everyday teaching, Litwack informs parents that all New York City principals have been told to expect a minimum overall budget cut of 3 percent, which in PS 107's case, could mean a minimum loss of $140,000 to the school budget.

"Anticipating this would mean a minimum loss of about $140,000 to our school budget, we have planned to move some out of classroom teachers into classroom positions to compensate. This shift may just barely allow us to preserve all teaching staff. However, if the news is worse, we will have some very hard decisions to make and we may lose teachers and other staff," the letter says.

Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio reaffirmed New York City's plan is to have as many students in person in schools as possible when classes are scheduled to resume on Sept. 10, though he says the city has to prepare for "every eventuality."

The reality is no one knows what the COVID pandemic will look like three months from now, de Blasio said. There are so many lingering questions -- Will there be a vaccine? Will infections dramatically recede? Will the virus reassert itself?

"Our schools need to be able to move on a continuum. The better the health situation, the more students we have to be ready to serve in person," the mayor said. "It could be every single student back in school. It could be no students back in school. We have to be ready for every eventuality."

De Blasio's previous comments came after News 4 reported the schools chancellor sent a letter to principals, superintendents and other key stakeholders across the city that offers parents a first look at what they might expect for classes this fall.

More than one million students in the country's largest public school system have been learning remotely since de Blasio shut down schools in mid-March as COVID infections started to rise exponentially across the city. Teachers adjusted abruptly to unprecedented remote instruction and the city provided all students in need of an iPad with the equipment to keep education moving.

Chancellor Richard Carranza indicated in his letter, which the mayor said he reviewed before it was sent, that remote instruction would likely still be a factor in the fall, part of a "blended learning" strategy he said would best support the transition back to the classroom. That would mean some time spent in school buildings, combined with remote learning.

This is the grim reality we face when school reopens. PS 107 Principal Eve Litwack's letter to parents

Also likely part of the transition: social distancing and split schedules. Carranza said building capacity would be adjusted to conform with CDC, state and city guidelines on public safety. Splitting schedules could involve having certain children attend some days, while other children attend different days.

Some students could start class earlier than others, and all children may not start together right after Labor Day as part of the "rolling" or "phased" starts.

Building procedures will need to ensure limited movement of students and staff into, out of, and within the buildings and allow for enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols. School busing and food operations will also need to reflect new health standards.

The president of the city's teachers union previously sent a letter to educators regarding the fall, saying that the Department of Education is planning on reopening school buildings in September by using the hybrid model. United Federation of Teachers President Mike Mulgrew detailed how it looks like schools and teachers will be divided to best serve the children.

"A team approach probably makes the most sense with one set of staff members assigned to work with each cohort of students," Mulgrew said in the letter, with the number of cohorts at each school dependent on how many people individual schools are allowed to accommodate safely.

It's now been 100 days since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the tri-state area. News 4 looks back at the battle against the pandemic and revisits some of the people affected by the crisis. (Written, edited and produced by Linda Gaudino)

While admitting that there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution that would work for all schools given how different they can be, each school will design plans that work best for staff, students and families.

"The virus has put us in an impossible place, so no plan will be perfect. We will all need to be flexible," Mulgrew wrote in the letter. "Things we have taken for granted, such as how and where we do our work, have already been upturned during this remote era. When we return to school buildings, we will not pick up where we left off in mid-March either. These changes must be made for safety’s sake."

Schools will also need ample PPE supplies and likely some means of monitoring health indicators to protect children, who may show different symptoms of COVID than adults or none at all. Temperature checks may also be a component of the multi-faceted strategy that will be in place when kids return to class.

"The DOE, in consultation with the UFT, is establishing citywide testing and tracing infrastructure and resources, entry screening, the provision of personal protective equipment including masks for all staff and students, stepped-up daily school cleaning, myriad social-distancing measures and clear protocols for the communication and notification of new virus cases in schools," the letter from the union to teachers read. "The UFT has recommended that all students and staff be tested for the coronavirus before the first day of school in September."

Since children typically haven't been tested for COVID at the same rate as adults and may experience it differently, there's little hard data on the number of kids who actually may have been infected at some point.

A new COVID-linked condition called multisystem inflammatory condition in children (MIS-C) has complicated matters for school districts across the country. It attacks the blood vessels rather than the respiratory system and can be fatal. A number of children have died in New York state, including at least one young boy in New York City, from MIS-C. Overall, the condition remains rare, though it has been found in most states.

No official decisions have been made, including whether public schools will even open as scheduled in September. It's all part of a complex decision-making process that will be carefully analyzed over the coming weeks. There are additional challenges by age group. It's easier to enforce social distancing standards among high-schoolers, for example, than elementary-schoolers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked school districts about a month ago to begin preparing for the possibility in-person classes could return in the fall. He'll want to review comprehensive plans before determining any hard dates. Asked about schools Wednesday, Cuomo said it's possible the rollouts could vary by region.

"I can't see the fall because I don't have a crystal ball," the governor said. "You could have theoretically different models, but we have to know where we are with COVID."

Carranza said New York City has been planning to reopen since schools were first shut down.

While it is still unknown what the coronavirus situation will be in the city (or anywhere) come the fall, NYC is looking into having students split between in-person and remote learning, along with different schedules and finding ways not to have all students in at the same time. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

"While there are still significant uncertainties with respect to COVID-19 and its impact on New York City in the months ahead, one thing is for sure: it will take all of us working together to rise to the occasion to support student learning, address the trauma of COVID-19 disruption and loss, and keep our children on a path to success," he wrote in the letter.

The transition will also acknowledge the challenges children have experienced over the last few months. They have been physically separated from schools and classmates. They've missed key milestones. Many have lost family members.

Carranza said the start of the 2020-2021 school year "will be unlike any other that we’ve experienced."

"We know that we must have a thoughtful process to reacclimate children, parents, and staff to being back in school buildings," he wrote in the letter. "This means we must focus on the social-emotional needs of school communities while implementing trauma-informed approaches to teaching and learning."

The letter reflects just an initial framework and guidance so principals can start planning for the next school year. More updates are expected in the weeks and months ahead. The chancellor will be issuing a new $10 million citywide school budget allocation to allow principals to give teachers and school leaders per session pay to support the planning process throughout the summer months, officials said. Those funds will be distributed equitably across schools.

After a letter went out from the New York City school Chancellor, teachers, parents, and students are all wondering whether or not school will be happening in the fall. Andrew Siff reports.

Teachers, who typically use June as a time to start gearing up for the fall, want an answer sooner rather than later to help clear some things up.

Mulgrew conceded that staffing the new hybrid plan is going to present some difficulties, and it goes beyond just teachers.

"Will certain educators be fully remote and others always on-site, or will most staff follow a hybrid model like their students? How will related service providers provide their support services to students with disabilities? Every building will need at least one school nurse, but our students will also need social workers and other mental health professionals who can help them recover from the trauma wrought by this pandemic," Mulgrew said in the letter.

Teaching experts worry the city may be (once again) asking too much of its teachers.

New York City is barely two days into Phase II of its reopening. In-person education isn't slated to return until Phase IV of Cuomo's four-phase plan.

De Blasio has already modified the grading system to reflect current difficulties and rolled out an extensive remote-learning summer program expected to enroll nearly 180,00 students. It focuses on keeping the most at-risk kids on track.