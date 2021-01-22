NYers With Vaccine Appointments Turned Away, First Responder Shots Delayed as Rollout Hits Wall

What to Know More than 22,000 first dose appointments in NYC have had to be rescheduled this week over supply issues; a number of hubs have closed for now, while state supply is expected to empty in days

Positivity rates appear to have leveled off from the winter surge, but hospitalizations are still up; statewide, they are at their highest total since early May; new daily admissions in NYC are at late April highs

Officials fear more contagious strains like the U.K. one will compound containment efforts; that variant has now been found in at least 60 countries while 23 have detected the South African strain

Vaccine supply in New York City has been draining rapidly, forcing officials to reschedule more than 22,000 appointments and close a number of hubs through the weekend. People who had appointments were supposed to be notified.

Not all of them were, apparently.

On Thursday afternoon, the first day of a four-day stretch where all first dose appointments at designated city vaccine hubs were postponed a week -- Shelly Weiss says she showed up for her appointment at the George Westinghouse Vocational vaccine hub and she was told she would have to reschedule.

"It's only the second time I've been in a cab since March 5. That's how much it meant to me to take on some level of risk to get this vaccine," Weiss said.

Weiss said she hadn't received a call or email about the cancellation, which city officials pledged to do as they announced the rescheduling. Second dose appointments have not been affected by the postponements, but officials warned they could end up delayed at some point as well amid the supply concerns.

Along with postponing those tens of thousands of appointments, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that city hubs with no supply would not be accepting any more bookings until their stock had been refreshed, an apparent acquiescence to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's comments a day earlier.

The governor had warned vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out, calling the long-anticipated rollout -- the expected savior of the pandemic -- a "week-to-week" operation for lack of supply. Statewide, the first dose supply is now just a day or two from exhaustion, he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out, calling the long-anticipated rollout -- the expected savior of the pandemic -- a "week-to-week" operation for lack of supply. NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Ray Villeda reports.

The city has been accelerating its vaccine rollout over the last two weeks, especially, as part of the mayor's goal to hit 1 million first doses by the end of January. To date, the city has administered well more than a half-million first doses and nearly 70,000 second doses. Supply is now hampering the effort.

“We’re going to be at 50,000 a day and more very soon if we have the vaccine to go with it,” de Blasio said. “It’s just tremendously sad that we have so many people who want the vaccine and so much ability to give the vaccine, what’s happening? For lack of supply, we’re actually having to cancel appointments.”

First responders in the city, including NYPD, FDNY and the hard-hit EMS workers, have had to suspend their first doses for the time being, officials said. They are only in the second group to become eligible for vaccination in New York.

The city is in a rush to reschedule thousands of appointments due to shortage of vaccine. News 4's Katherine Creag reports.

"It's frustrating and painful," de Blasio told NBC News, adding that it could take weeks — not days — to clear out the backlog in giving out dosages. "The vaccine supply in America should have increased every single week. And we found that we hit a wall quickly."

Complicating matters further, the city said, was a shipment of 100,000 Moderna vaccines that was delayed. To date, the city has administered 90 percent of the 546,775 doses its state distribution sites have received, according to Cuomo's data. That 546,775 number has not increased in the last few days -- at all.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Even though second dose appointments have not been postponed, delaying first doses will delay the rollout overall by default. Second doses can't be given until three or four weeks after the first, so there is a built-in delay on top of the supply problems. Early trials show the first dose alone reduces one's risk of infection by around 50 percent, Jay Varma, the city's senior advisor for public health, said.

Varma did note a caveat: trials were not intended to look only at one dose. It's not clear if that 50 percent protection indicated in some trials would extend across the whole population.

"Either way, we do know that first dose does provide some protection. A first dose is better than nothing," Varma said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city had to cancel 23,000 appointments for people awaiting their first dose this week. The New York Police Department suspended first-shot vaccinations for its officers. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Statewide, the number of first doses administered is nearing 1 million, with 91 percent of doses delivered to New York state healthcare distribution sites administered as of early Friday, according to Cuomo's data.

New York administered 96,000 shots in a 24-hour span Wednesday into Thursday and more than 200,000 doses last week alone, the governor said. Like de Blasio -- and like New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy across the river -- Cuomo says the state has the capacity to administer at an even faster rate if the federal supply was there.

State-run sites have not had to postpone or cancel appointments, Cuomo said this week, because those were more conservative in scheduling them to start.

"We are racing to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible while doing everything we can to reduce the infection rate. We've made progress on both fronts since the post-holiday surge but there's a long way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," the New York governor said Thursday.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Likewise, New Jersey has been racing to shore up its distribution networks. The state gets less than half the weekly allocation New York does -- and weekly allocations in both states were diminished by up to 50,000 doses this week.

New Jersey's major vaccination center in Ocean County has seen its weekly allotment go from 5,000 down to less than 3,000. The state's most populous county, Bergen County, said it was expected to run through the doses at county-run sites by Saturday. Meanwhile, demand has not sloughed off by a longshot.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is blaming the state's slow rollout of vaccines on a popular drug store chain, as some larger vaccine sites are seeing their supplies diminish rapidly. NBC New York's Brian Thompson reports.

It has only been on the rise. When New Jersey launched its pre-registration site for noneligible residents earlier this month, more than 220,000 people signed up on the first day. That number has since more than quintupled. In New York, there is no pre-registration option for non-eligible residents. As the state and city have seen, it's challenging enough to manage doses for merely those eligible.

At the current weekly allocation rate, it will take more than half a year to vaccinate just the 7 million people eligible across the state now. This comes at a time when New York is just beginning to climb down from its post-holiday surge peak -- and at a time where more contagious viral strains threaten to hasten the spread rate.

The hope, officials say, is to manage these latest increases, along with the threat of more contagious viral strains, long enough to keep pace with the vaccination rollout, which has encountered problems from the start at state and federal levels.

According to CDC data, Connecticut leads the tri-state area in vaccination pace, administering 7,425 doses per 100,000 residents. New York is second, with 5,739 doses per 100,000 residents while New Jersey, the densest state in America, is third, administering 4,866 total doses per 100,000 residents.

Tri-state governors are hopeful President Biden's invocation of the Defense Production Act to ramp up manufacturing of vaccine will provide a windfall of assistance to their ongoing efforts. They also expect additional funding, as well.

If you live or work in the tri-state area, you can get details on available sites and how to register or pre-register for shots here.

Nationally, 46 percent of the nearly 38 million doses distributed have been administered, according to CDC data. Just under 2.4 million people have received their second doses, while about 15 million have received one or more doses. Former President Donald Trump had vowed to inoculate 20 million in December.

With the unprecedented national rollout still in its relative infancy, the already staggering U.S. coronavirus death toll continues to rise. Fatalities are climbing in nearly two-thirds of U.S. states. Wednesday marked the deadliest day of the pandemic so far for the nation, with 4,131 virus deaths, by NBC News data.

The national death toll topped 400,000 earlier this week and experts fear it could reach a jarring half-million at some point next month.