NYC Could Start Closing Vaccine Sites Today Amid Shortage; US Sees Deadliest Day of Pandemic

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC will run out of first doses by Friday; he said 23,000 appointments for this week have had to be rescheduled for lack of supply. NY state supply is days from emptying

Positivity rates appear to have leveled off from the winter surge, but hospitalizations are still up; statewide, they are at their highest total since May 4; new daily admissions in NYC are at late April highs

Officials fear more contagious strains like the U.K. one will compound containment efforts; that variant has now been found in at least 60 countries while 23 have detected the South African strain

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out, calling the long-anticipated rollout -- the expected savior of the pandemic -- a "week-to-week" operation for lack of supply.

The governor says the state's reserve of first doses has dwindled to a meager two-to-three day supply, while the mayor of New York City says the five boroughs will have "zero" to give by Friday without a major federal infusion of doses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city postponed about 23,000 appointments this week alone over supply issues. According to the city's main vaccine page, all appointments scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, through Monday, Jan. 24, are being rescheduled for exactly one week from the original appointment. Given Cuomo's comments, it's not clear if those will happen as rescheduled either.

Earlier this week, de Blasio said New York City would be forced to start closing some vaccine sites Thursday because first doses wouldn't be available beyond that day. He didn't indicate which sites would be closed but is expected to address the matter further at his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday.

To date, the city has administered 82 percent of the 546,775 doses its state healthcare distribution sites have received, according to Cuomo's data. De Blasio said total doses administered at city-run sites was expected to top a half-million by Thursday, a bit more than 50 percent of the doses delivered to those sites.

Statewide, the number of first doses administered are well over 1 million. In New Jersey, nearly 440,000 total doses had been administered as of the latest report. The Garden State receives less than half the weekly allocation New York does.

Nearly 10 million if not more people are eligible for shots between the two states, with many more groups still waiting to learn when it will be their turn in line. High demand for vaccines coupled with sluggish distribution has heightened officials' fears that more contagious strains will complicate efforts to curb the spread.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state have soared above 9,000 after appearing to level off slightly below that for most of this month, while new daily admissions in the five boroughs continue to trend upward. Thus far, hospitals in both New York and New Jersey have been able to manage the influx of patients. The governors of both states say if that ability becomes in doubt, new economic restrictions will be imposed. They won't risk overwhelming the healthcare system.

There is good news: Rolling positivity rates are declining pretty much across the board in the states' various regions, an indication the post-holiday surge may have passed its peak. Hospitalizations lag increases in cases; deaths lag increases in admissions. That's why both those metrics continue to risk after the spike in cases begin to level off.

The hope, officials say, is to manage these latest increases, along with the threat of more contagious viral strains, long enough to keep pace with the vaccination rollout, which has encountered problems from the start at state and federal levels.

If you live or work in the tri-state area, you can get details on available sites and how to register or pre-register for shots here.

Despite the latest threats -- from vaccine supply woes to more contagious viral strains and the holiday surge that finally appears to be plateauing -- Cuomo appeared hopeful in the ongoing fight against the virus that has killed more than 400,000 Americans since the first U.S. case was confirmed a year ago.

"It's like day one because we start with a new president," the governor said as he congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day. Cuomo had been pleading with, if not demanding, the federal government to supply more vaccine doses for New Yorkers as well as a windfall in federal aid amid the state's dramatic loss in sales and income tax revenue.

Part of Biden's plan is providing state and local governments $350 billion in emergency funding to help front-line workers. Cuomo wants to ensure New York gets its "fair share," which he says hasn't been the case even before the pandemic.

"We have to make sure in that process that New York is represented, but he put the plan on the table that he said he would. So, all good news and a new day, and a new sense of hope, and a new tone and a new spirit. A more loving, more healing and uniting presence in Washington," Cuomo said.

According to his budget director, New York is nearing $7 to $8 billion in spending on the state's COVID-19 response — including the cost of its vaccination program.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nationally, 46 percent of the nearly 36 million doses distributed have been administered, according to CDC data. Just over 2 million people have received their second doses, while about 14.2 million have received one or more doses. Former President Donald Trump had vowed to inoculate 20 million in December.

With the unprecedented national rollout still in its relative infancy, the already staggering U.S. coronavirus death toll continues to rise. Fatalities are climbing in nearly two-thirds of U.S. states. Wednesday marked the deadliest day of the pandemic so far for the nation, with 4,131 virus deaths, by NBC News data.

The national death toll topped 400,000 earlier this week and experts fear it could reach a jarring half-million sometime next month.