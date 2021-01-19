Cuomo Asks Pfizer to Let NY Buy Vaccine Directly, Warns New Variants Could Cause ‘Second Wave'

What to Know A total of 18 New Yorkers have tested positive for the highly contagious U.K. COVID-19 strain, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed over the weekend, warning new variants could cause a "second wave"

Frustrated by the flow of coronavirus vaccine from the federal government, Cuomo on Monday floated the idea of buying shots for New Yorkers directly from one of the vaccine makers, Pfizer

Pfizer said it would need federal approval to do that; Moderna has separate agreements under Operation Warp Speed that would prohibit any state from being able to purchase doses directly

Frustrated by the "drip, drip" flow of coronavirus vaccine from the federal government despite expanded eligibility and the threat of more transmissible viral strains, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked Pfizer to let New York state purchase more doses directly from the pharmaceutical company.

Cuomo sent the letter to Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla Monday, saying he was making the request because Pfizer was not bound by the same commitments Moderna made as part of the president's Operation Warp Speed.

"After myself and seven other governors called on the Trump Administration to release more doses, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that relief was on the way," Cuomo wrote. "To date, however, the federal government has not acted on that promise -- in fact, New York will receive just 250,000 doses this week, 50,000 fewer than the week prior."

On Long Island, a drive-thru center opened at Stony Brook University. In all, New York state is opening eight vaccine distribution sites this week.

"The distribution of any doses obtained directly from Pfizer will follow the rigorous guidance the state has established, while enabling us to fill the dosage gap created this week by the outgoing federal administration," he continued. "All of this will further our goal to vaccinate 70 to 90 percent of New Yorkers as soon as possible and reach herd immunity."

More than five million more New Yorkers became eligible for the vaccine last week after Cuomo expanded the rollout to people age 65 and older, among other groups, in accordance with the latest federal guidelines. The total number now eligible in the Empire State is about 7 million. At the rate of the previous 300,000 weekly vaccine doses allocated to New York, the governor has said it would take half a year to vaccinate just those eligible. This week's allocation is even smaller.

A red bar now sits atop the governor's "vaccine program" web page, one that reads in part: *ALERT: The Federal Government determines how much vaccine New York State receives. The Federal Government has only given New York approximately 250,000 vaccines/week for over 7 million people who are eligible – as a result supply is very limited.* Appointments are required to get the coveted shots, and at this point, wait times have stretched into mid-April.

Cuomo's letter to the New York-based Pfizer may have been more symbolic than anything else. The company says it would need federal approval to sell to state governments. Acknowledging that, Cuomo said he felt compelled to broach the subject anyway as New York's vaccine supply, like many others, quickly dwindles.

The urgency for vaccinations, which Cuomo previously called “a footrace” between the vaccination rate and the infection rate, is more heightened than ever. The governor has long said the "second wave" of the pandemic has not yet arrived, despite the holiday surge. For him, the "second wave" would come in the form of a new, more contagious viral strain. That new strain, the variant first identified in the U.K. that prompted Britain's latest lockdown and a flurry of new flight restrictions if not all-out bans, is now in New York. And it's spreading.

As of Monday, New York's labs had confirmed a total of 18 cases with the U.K. strain. Westchester became the latest county where the variant was detected. It has also been found in both Long Island counties as well as Queens, Manhattan, Saratoga County and Warren County. Several of the cases are linked.

A new report from the CDC last week projects the U.K. variant, known formally as B.1.1.7, could become the dominant strain in the U.S. as early as March. With that could come yet another nationwide spike in cases in the spring, well before vaccinations reach anything remotely on the scale of critical mass.

"Not only has the federal government opened up the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply of vaccine, now we are seeing new strains of the virus from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil that could spark a second wave -- yet the federal government continues to do nothing. If these strains hit, we will see our numbers go right back up," Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

The numbers have finally started to level off after a post-holiday surge dating back to Thanksgiving. Daily case totals have fallen from a near 20,000 peak last week. Hospitalizations have been stable in the high 8,000s. Daily deaths continue to be at May highs, a lagging indicator of the increases in hospital admissions.

New York state topped the 1 million mark in vaccine dose administration Monday. Cuomo wants more. He vows, "we're ready" for ramped up supply.

In response to Cuomo's letter, Pfizer Inc., said in a statement it was open to working with the federal Health and Human Services Department on getting the shots as quickly as possible to as many Americans as it could.

That agency appeared less inclined. An HHS spokesperson said via email that Cuomo is “trying to circumvent a long-planned federal allocation system by attempting to cut to the front of the line at the expense of fellow jurisdictions.”

The spokesperson said the top priority for HHS is "maximizing the availability of safe and effective vaccines in a manner which is responsible, fair and equitable for all Americans, not just to those in New York state.”

Cuomo has likened the federal support for New York on the vaccine front to some battles earlier in the crisis, when the competition for ventilators was paramount and the governor took to inflated purchases overseas to shore up supply.

As the worst of the pandemic started to ebb in May, he established a consortium of governors who could use their collective purchasing power to ensure none of the states found themselves price-gouged or struggling for critical supplies going forward. It's not clear if Cuomo planned to use that group to purchase more vaccines from Pfizer, should the feds give the company the OK.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

All of the states involved in that group, which includes New Jersey and Connecticut, are hopeful that the incoming Biden administration will alleviate some of their frustrations. The president-elect's CDC pick has said it is possible to achieve a goal of 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days.

As of Monday, at least 100,000 of the 1 million-plus doses administered in New York have been second shots, which complete the vaccine process. New York City has dosed 433,776 thus far (54 percent of the doses delivered to date, a marked increase from where that metric stood last week). More than 51,000 of those doses have been second shots.

In neighboring New Jersey, nearly 41,000 of the 366,010 shots administered to date have been second doses. If you live or work in the tri-state area, you can get details on available sites and how to register or pre-register for shots here.

As the tri-states await the help they say they expect to get from the next administration, the human and economic cost of the pandemic continues to rise. The U.S. topped a grim 400,000 death milestone on Tuesday.