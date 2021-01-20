NY Hospitalizations Top 9K for 1st Time in Nearly 9 Months Amid Vaccine Supply Fears

What to Know New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has just 92,000 first doses left and will hit zero by Friday; without federal support, the mayor said the city will have to start closing vaccine sites Thursday

Positivity rates appear to have leveled off from the winter surge, but hospitalizations are still up; statewide, they are at their highest total since May 4; new daily admissions in NYC are at late April highs

The U.S. topped a grim 400,000-death milestone Tuesday; some experts fear it could surpass a half million early next month

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state have soared above 9,000 after appearing to level off a bit below that for most of this month, while new daily admissions in the five boroughs continue to trend upward -- a potentially ominous sign as officials try to accelerate a vaccine rollout with insufficient supply.

As of Wednesday, state hospitalizations stand at 9,236, the highest total since May 4. In New York City, the seven-day rolling average for new daily hospital admissions is approaching 350, a number the city hasn't seen since late April.

At his briefing a day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was closely monitoring its rolling hospitalization rate per 100,000 residents, which topped 5.00 for the first time since the mayor debuted that metric as part of his daily reporting last month. That is the red line for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has tied regional hospitalization rates to the potential for new economic restrictions.

Thus far, no hospital has notified the state it is within 21 days of hitting 85 percent capacity. That would put the wheels in motion. Statewide, the rolling average of percent hospital beds available is 32 percent, indicating they're at 68 percent capacity. New York City has 31 percent of hospital beds available, data shows.

Rolling positivity rates, though, are declining across almost all, if not all, if the state's 10 regions, an indication the post-holiday surge may be leveling off. Hospitalizations lag increases in cases; deaths lag increases in admissions.

The hope, officials say, is to manage these latest increases, along with the threat of more contagious viral strains, long enough to keep pace with the vaccination rollout, which has encountered problems from the start -- both in New York and across the country. De Blasio says the city will have "zero" first doses left by Friday without a major federal infusion; he warned vaccine sites will have to start closing on Thursday because there won't be shots left after that.

Wait times for appointments have stretched out to mid-April, at least, across the state. With 7 million New Yorkers now eligible for vaccination (an increase of 5 million in just the last 10 days) and no corresponding increase in federal supply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it'll take half a year to dose just those currently eligible.

He has asked Pfizer for the opportunity to purchase more doses directly. That, though, is contingent upon federal approval. The plight is similar in neighboring New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday the state continues to add more vaccination access points, including mega-centers and county-run sites.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warns the city may only have enough shots to last until Friday, yet the demand is sky-high. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.

"All we are missing are vaccine doses," he said.

Elected officials in both states have expressed confidence the incoming Biden administration will accelerate the process and provide the volume of vaccine they say they need. While a boon for the near future, that likely won't help New York City get through the rest of this week at its current pace of vaccination.

If you live or work in the tri-state area, you can get details on available sites and how to register or pre-register for shots here.

Last week, the city administered more than 220,000 doses alone, the equivalent of one shot every three seconds, de Blasio said. The entire state has only been allocated 250,000 this week from the federal government, a drop of 50,000.

Cuomo said 77 percent of the vaccine allocated to New York from the feds (excluding long-term care facility allocations) had been administered as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. New York City has administered 75 percent of doses allocated to it by the state from the federal supply, state data shows.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nationally, 50 percent of the more than 31 million doses distributed have been administered, according to CDC data. Just over 2 million people have received their second doses, while about 13.6 million have received one or more doses. President Donald Trump had vowed to inoculate 20 million in December alone.

With the unprecedented national rollout still in its relative infancy, the already staggering U.S. coronavirus death toll continues to rise. Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump, warned in early December that the U.S. could hit 450,000 coronavirus deaths by February without more aggressive mitigation efforts. His projection, which seemed almost unthinkably grim at a time the toll was around 275,000, could now be exceeded.

It took more than 16 weeks for the U.S. to hit the 100,000-death mark but fewer than five weeks for it to soar from 300,000 to 400,000, which it topped Tuesday. Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of U.S. states amid this winter surge; some experts fear the toll will surpass a half-million next month.