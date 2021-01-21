Virus Updates: US Reports Deadliest Day of Pandemic

With the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday comes a new administration and a new approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic raging across much of the United States. The day before Biden was sworn in, the U.S. topped 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to NBC News.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky became the new head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. Walensky has said one of her top priorities will be to improve the CDC’s communications with the public to rebuild trust. Inside the agency, she wants to raise morale, in large part by restoring the primacy of science and setting politics to the side.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

US Sees Deadliest Day of Pandemic on Inauguration Day

Wednesday was the deadliest day in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The nation reported 4,131 deaths, according to a tally by NBC News.

The previous record was set on Jan. 7, when a reported 4,110 people in the U.S. died from the coronavirus.

The U.S. also recorded 178,935 cases on Inauguration Day.