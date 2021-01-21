COVID Variant

2 More People in Connecticut Test Positive for UK COVID-19 Variant

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two more Connecticut residents have tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant, according to state officials.

A total of four Connecticut residents have now tested positive for the new strain of the virus.

The two additional people who tested positive for COVID variant B.1.1.7 are family members of one of the first two people with the virus in the state.

The new cases were identified through genomic testing, state officials said.

"The Department of Public Health is continuing to work with the State Laboratory and partner surveillance laboratories to monitor for the presence of the variant in Connecticut," a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity test rate dropped below 5% on Thursday.

Connecticut announced its first two UK COVID variant cases earlier this month.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state of Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.27 percent. The number of positive cases rose by 1,662 since Wednesday and another 48 people have died. The number of hospitalizations declined, down 55 from Wednesday.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

inaugural address 4 hours ago

The Most Inspirational Quote From Joe Biden's Inaugural Address

garth brooks 20 hours ago

Garth Brooks' Right-Wing Fans Warn He Made a ‘Grave Mistake' After Inaugural Performance

Fact Check 22 hours ago

Fact-Checking President Biden's Inaugural Address

This article tagged under:

COVID VariantCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Outbreakcoronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us