NYC Notches Lowest COVID Positivity Rate Ever, Mayor Debuts New Vaccine Prizes

What to Know Both NYC and state are reporting their lowest positivity rates since that metric started to be reported in the early days of the pandemic

Nearly 57% of New York adults are fully vaccinated to date, while more than 54% of those in the city can say the same; vaccination rates have plateaued though in the last month and a half

Officials locally and nationally are introducing new incentive programs to encourage vaccination; NY's first college scholarship raffle draw for kids age 12 to 17 who got dosed is scheduled for Wednesday

The one-time epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic notched a new record Tuesday -- the lowest viral positivity rate since it first started reporting that statistic more than 14 months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio said as he unveiled this week's vaccine prize.

De Blasio called the unprecedented 0.83% positivity rate for the five boroughs a "crucial milestone" as he declared it another key piece of evidence that "New York City is coming back strong."

"This is a testament to the power of vaccination. This is a testament to the willpower of New Yorkers fighting through this crisis, doing the right things to keep each other safe, going out and getting vaccinated in huge numbers," de Blasio added. "Let's keep going. Let's drive COVID out of New York City once and for all."

The mayor's exuberant announcement came just a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported a new statewide rolling positivity rate low of 0.67%. Hospitalizations are down to 1,032, the lowest total since Oct. 22, while daily deaths have fallen into the low double digits. The latter is a grim reminder that COVID-19 still isn't over for New York, Cuomo has said -- and another reason to take advantage of vaccinations.

Starting Thursday, getting the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey will get residents an entire summer at one of the state's most popular beaches --- free of charge. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

To date, nearly 57% of New York adults are fully vaccinated, while 54.4% of New York City residents age 18 and older can say the same. Vaccination rates have hit a plateau over the last month and a half at the local and national levels, prompting officials at various points of government to introduce incentives to get shots.

De Blasio is holding weekly vaccine contests for newly vaccinated New Yorkers to intrigue the less motivated. This week's prize, he announced Tuesday, includes 20 two-day staycation packages at the Marriott, Hyatt, Highgate Hotels, Fitzpatrick Hotel Group, Triumph Hotels, IGH Hotels & Resorts and the Pod Hotels.

On Thursday, he plans to announce the winners of two past weekly New York City vaccine contests. One includes a free year membership to Crunch Fitness. The other offers three-day passes to the upcoming Governors Ball.

De Blasio plans to offer weekly vaccine contests through at least early July. They're open to anyone age 18 and older who gets vaccinated at any city-run site during that time. People can opt-in to enter at their first dose appointments.

At the state level, the most lucrative incentive program rolled out by Cuomo so far is 50 full scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY university for 12- to 17-year-olds who get dosed by July 7. The first weekly drawing in that raffle is set for Wednesday.

Cuomo also extended the state's "Vax and Scratch" lotto through this week. People who get vaccinated at select state-run sites between Monday, May 31 and Friday, June 4 win a free $20 scratch-off ticket with prizes worth up to $5 million. You've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize between that mammoth amount and $20 -- odds that Cuomo describes as a no-lose situation.

Get your COVID shot, get a scholarship. John Chandler explains.

Participating sites (see details below) are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the program. Here's the prize payout for the scratch-off game:

1st: $5 million

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,000

6th: $500

7th: $400

8th: $200

9th: $100

10th: $50

11th: $40

12th: $30

13th" $20

These are the 10 new sites that are taking part in the program this week. They are open to walk-ins as well as people who schedule appointments.

Aqueduct Racetrack

Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Crossgates Mall

Former Lord & Taylor - Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd.

Albany, NY 12203

Javits Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center

101 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Plattsburgh International Airport

Connecticut Building

213 Connecticut Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse

145 College Road

Suffern, NY

State Fair Expo Center

NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13209

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center, Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY 11568

Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606

While vaccination rates have lagged across the board as of late, neither the city nor state has seen any uptick in viral spread since lifting mandatory indoor face mask rules for fully vaccinated people nearly two weeks ago. It's been more than a month since Cuomo adopted CDC recommendations on outdoor masking for that group.

Officials credit vaccinations and ongoing precautions with helping to drive down COVID-19 rates even further. All state- and city-run vaccine sites in New York are now open to anyone on a walk-in basis, though kids age 12 to 17 must go to locations that offer the Pfizer regimen. So far, that's the only one federally approved for emergency use for those ages. Use our map to find a nearby site below.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

