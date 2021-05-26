NYC Debuts Weekly Vax Prizes as State's Up-to-$5 Million Lotto Experiment Continues

What to Know NYC will bring mobile vaccination sites to its beaches and popular summer spots starting Memorial Day weekend to help boost slowing vaccination rates

Mayor Bill de Blasio also rolled out a new slate of weekly vaccine prizes this week; those range from Broadway and concert tickets to staycation packages and more

Meanwhile, the state is in the midst of a five-day pilot program where people who get dosed at select sites get a lottery scratch-off ticket; prizes could be worth up to $5 million, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said

New York City is debuting weekly prizes -- everything from staycation packages to concert tickets, Broadway shows and more -- in a bid to hit its next vaccination milestone, while the state is in the midst of a pilot program testing just how much interest scratch-offs worth up to $5 million might drudge up.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than 55% of New York residents age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated (52.4% of that age group in the city is also immunized) but shot rates have plunged over the last month and a half, prompting creative tactics to reach those less inclined.

In addition to the new weekly prizes, Mayor Bill de Blasio says those who got vaccinated at Madison Square Garden a day ago have a chance to win tickets to the Knicks' game Wednesday. Those who get vaccinated at the arena Thursday have a shot to win tickets to a game next season. Winners may also get free Knicks merch

Gov. Andrew Cuomo could add new intrigue as early as Wednesday as well. His new pilot program that kicked off Monday offers anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run sites a lottery scratch-off ticket sold for $20 by retailers across New York.

Prizes range from $20 to up to $5 million as the governor looks to achieve some of the success his cohort did in Ohio when he launched a $1 million vaccine lottery incentive earlier this month.

The lotto program, which uses both Pfizer and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (those who get Pfizer get a scratch-off after their initial dose) in New York runs through Friday. Only residents 18 and older are eligible to participate. They've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize. See a list of participating sites here.

Hoping to take advantage of the nicer weather and upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, Cuomo says the state is also offering two-day passes to state parks (as well as beaches like Jones Beach on Long Island) for those who get vaccinated this week.

Even as vaccination rates slow, recovery for the now nearly fully reopened one-time epicenter of the pandemic moves forward. De Blasio said on MSNBC earlier this week that all city schools would reopen full-time in September, with no remote option.

"You can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back, sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again," the mayor said.

As of now, students will still need to wear masks and adhere to other CDC guidelines once the schools reopen to all students on Sept. 13, according to NYC Chancellor Meisha Porter. Those and other guidelines, though, are subject to change.

The state did change its mask policy regarding summer camps this week, saying unvaccinated campers are "encouraged" rather than required to wear face coverings.

Cuomo has pledged an updated statewide school policy for the greater return to in-person learning to come soon.