Cuomo Extends NY ‘Vax and Scratch' Lotto to 10 New Sites With Prizes Up to $5 Million

New York's "Vax and Scratch" vaccine incentive program will extend to 10 new sites next week, offering people a chance to win $5 million to just roll up their sleeves, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
People who get vaccinated at any of the select state-run sites between Monday, May 31 and Friday, June 4 win a free $20 scratch-off ticket with prizes worth up to $5 million. You've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize between that mammoth amount and $20 -- odds Cuomo describes as a no-lose situation.
Participating sites (see details below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the program. The scratch-offs are one of a bevy of new incentives being offered at the state and city level to push vaccination rates beyond their recent plateau.
Earlier this week, Cuomo introduced a program that will raffle off 50 full scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY university to 12- and 17-year-olds who get vaccinated by July 7. The first weekly drawing for that is on Wednesday. In that case, kids who have already gotten dosed can add their names to the pool. The Vax and Scratch program is only open to people who have yet to get their shots.
"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Cuomo said in a statement. "The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus."
Here's the prize payout for the scratch-off game:
- 1st: $5 million
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $20,000
- 4th: $5,000
- 5th: $2,000
- 6th: $500
- 7th: $400
- 8th: $200
- 9th: $100
- 10th: $50
- 11th: $40
- 12th: $30
- 13th" $20
These are the 10 new sites that will take part in the program next week. They are open to walk-ins as well as people who schedule appointments.
Aqueduct Racetrack
Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Blvd
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Crossgates Mall
Former Lord & Taylor - Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd.
Albany, NY 12203
Javits Center
429 11th Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center
101 Old Falls St.
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Plattsburgh International Airport
Connecticut Building
213 Connecticut Road
Plattsburgh, NY 12903
Rockland Community College Fieldhouse
145 College Road
Suffern, NY
State Fair Expo Center
NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY 13209
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY 13790
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center, Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY 11568
Westchester County Center
198 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY 10606
More than 56% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of Friday.