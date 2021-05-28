Cuomo Extends NY ‘Vax and Scratch' Lotto to 10 New Sites With Prizes Up to $5 Million

New York's "Vax and Scratch" vaccine incentive program will extend to 10 new sites next week, offering people a chance to win $5 million to just roll up their sleeves, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

People who get vaccinated at any of the select state-run sites between Monday, May 31 and Friday, June 4 win a free $20 scratch-off ticket with prizes worth up to $5 million. You've got a one in nine chance of winning some prize between that mammoth amount and $20 -- odds Cuomo describes as a no-lose situation.

Participating sites (see details below) will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the program. The scratch-offs are one of a bevy of new incentives being offered at the state and city level to push vaccination rates beyond their recent plateau.

Earlier this week, Cuomo introduced a program that will raffle off 50 full scholarships to any SUNY or CUNY university to 12- and 17-year-olds who get vaccinated by July 7. The first weekly drawing for that is on Wednesday. In that case, kids who have already gotten dosed can add their names to the pool. The Vax and Scratch program is only open to people who have yet to get their shots.

"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Cuomo said in a statement. "The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus."

Here's the prize payout for the scratch-off game:

1st: $5 million

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,000

6th: $500

7th: $400

8th: $200

9th: $100

10th: $50

11th: $40

12th: $30

13th" $20

These are the 10 new sites that will take part in the program next week. They are open to walk-ins as well as people who schedule appointments.

Aqueduct Racetrack

Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Crossgates Mall

Former Lord & Taylor - Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd.

Albany, NY 12203

Javits Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center

101 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Plattsburgh International Airport

Connecticut Building

213 Connecticut Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse

145 College Road

Suffern, NY

State Fair Expo Center

NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13209

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center, Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY 11568

Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606

More than 56% of New Yorkers age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of Friday.