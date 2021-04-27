CDC Expected to Relax Mask Guidance — But Will NYC Make the Change Right Away?

What to Know Improvements in core COVID rates, like hospitalizations, for New York and New Jersey have been fueled by the vaccination rollout, officials say -- and they, in turn, are fueling more reopenings

Mask mandates and other mitigation protocol have remained in effect across the tri-state area; Connecticut is poised to drop all remaining business restrictions except indoor mask rules on May 19

President Joe Biden is expected to reveal new CDC mask guidance as early as Tuesday; it will likely include one set of recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated and another for those who aren't

The days of mask mandates may soon be coming to an end -- at least when you're outside.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

President Joe Biden is expected to reveal new CDC guidance on outdoor mask-wearing as early as Tuesday. The details of the recommendations aren't yet clear but expect one set of guidance for those who are fully vaccinated and another for those who are not.

Indoor mask mandates will likely be in place for some time, especially in places like New York, New Jersey, which still have among the highest infection rates per capita in the country. Connecticut is already poised to lift its outdoor mask requirement next month, joining two dozen other states that have lifted that restriction. The only COVID rule Gov. Ned Lamont will leave in place starting May 19 is the indoor mask mandate.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has hinted at mask rules possible ending as soon as July, and some epidemiologists believe it could happen even sooner. NBC New York's Lynda Baquero reports.

Even as states look to ease restrictions -- and Biden seeks to restore some semblance of normalcy nationally as more Americans get vaccinated -- it's not clear how quickly densely populated areas like New York City would adopt any relaxed mask guidance.

The city's density -- and the packed lifestyle scene that operates within it -- is partly what makes it one of the world's most vibrant places. It also makes it more vulnerable to viral spread, a fact of which the former epicenter of the pandemic is keenly aware.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers last week to expect the city to "hold the line" on mask requirements at least through June, which is the same month he expects to hit his goal of fully vaccinating 5 million city residents. He's nearly halfway there.

"We'll be able to reassess" after that, de Blasio said. "We're going to have to keep mask restrictions in place until we're 100% sure we're out of the woods, and the best way to know we're out of the woods is to see those vaccination numbers go up and up and up. Just with the number of people vaccinated so far, it is just pushing down COVID, pushing down the cases and making the city safer."

While researchers are still trying to determine whether vaccinated people can transmit the virus, a recent CDC study found that there's "a growing body of evidence" that suggests fully vaccinated people are at least less likely to spread COVID to others.

Many experts, including the CDC, already say masks aren't necessary outdoors if 6 feet of social distancing are maintained. They say the risk outdoors is quite low -- especially if you go out for a neighborhood jog, for example, and you're not running in a crowd.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, agrees. He also said the vaccination rollout has driven down core COVID metrics like hospitalizations and death rates across the country. It has also slowed down increases in new daily cases, though those still remain at considerably elevated levels compared with early last fall.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Experts and elected officials have long said life in the U.S. won't feel truly "normal" until herd immunity is achieved via vaccination or infection antibodies. Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts the low threshold for herd immunity at 75%. So far, less than a third of New York's population is fully vaccinated, while 37% of U.S. adults age 18 and up can say the same. In other words, it's going to be awhile before we get to that point.

"If you're waiting for classic measles-like herd immunity, that's going to be a while before we get there," Fauci acknowledged Monday. "But that doesn't mean we're not going to have a significant diminution in the number of infections per day and a significant diminution in all of the parameters, namely hospitalizations and deaths."

Fauci also said, though, that he expects the U.S. to reach a turning point in the pandemic within a few weeks if the current pace of vaccinations -- about 3 million shots a day -- holds. He said the U.S. should focus on vaccinating as many people as it can, in part because it's not clear how long immunity from infection could last.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

It's not even known how long immunity from vaccination will last, though one study found Moderna's regimen likely protects people for at least six months. Both Pfizer and Moderna have talked about the possible need for booster shots. Pfizer's CEO recently said people would likely need a third dose of that vaccine within 12 months.

The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility.

"Requiring additional shots in the future is obviously a foreseeable potential event,” Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to Biden's COVID response team said earlier this month.